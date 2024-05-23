2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Dayton. Find out where

BreakingNews
Crime & Law
The Dayton Police Department and Combined Agency OVI Task Force members of Montgomery County announced today that there will be four sobriety checkpoints during the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The first two OVI checkpoints are tonight, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The first will be in the 1500 block of East Third Street and the second will be in the 1400 block of Wayne Avenue.

Ohio law requires law enforcement to announce checkpoint times and locations ahead of time.

Two more checkpoints will be held between 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. Friday. The locations will be released Friday, police said.

The OVI task force aims to reduce the number of alcohol or drug-related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities. Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving, and they help in the apprehension of impaired drivers, police said.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

