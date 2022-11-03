2 students found with guns at Horizon Science Academy in Harrison Twp.

Two students brought loaded guns to school Thursday in Harrison Twp.
A student at Horizon Science Academy - Dayton High School alerted staff around noon of a firearm on school property, at 250 Shoup Mill Road, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Horizon staff immediately identified and found two students who each had a loaded gun in their backpacks and secured the weapons.
“School staff took all of the necessary action to keep both students and staff safe once they identified that there was a threat,” the release stated.
Two juveniles have been detained for questioning and there is no ongoing threat, deputies said.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
