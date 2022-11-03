BreakingNews
2 students found with guns at Horizon Science Academy in Harrison Twp.
Two students brought loaded guns to school Thursday in Harrison Twp.

A student at Horizon Science Academy - Dayton High School alerted staff around noon of a firearm on school property, at 250 Shoup Mill Road, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Horizon staff immediately identified and found two students who each had a loaded gun in their backpacks and secured the weapons.

“School staff took all of the necessary action to keep both students and staff safe once they identified that there was a threat,” the release stated.

Two juveniles have been detained for questioning and there is no ongoing threat, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

