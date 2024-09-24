2 teens shot, wounded on Hoover Avenue in Dayton

Two teen boys were shot early Tuesday afternoon on Hoover Avenue in Dayton.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 12:20 p.m. to the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue on a report of a person shot.
Police found two gunshot victims, ages 16 and 17, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
“Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.
The Dayton Police Department’s violent offender unit is investigating the shooting.
