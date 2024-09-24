2 teens shot, wounded on Hoover Avenue in Dayton

Breaking: Haitian group seeks criminal charges vs. Trump, Vance in Springfield court filing

Two teen boys were shot early Tuesday afternoon on Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 12:20 p.m. to the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Police found two gunshot victims, ages 16 and 17, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

“Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

The Dayton Police Department’s violent offender unit is investigating the shooting.

