3 arrested after fight with Five Rivers MetroParks ranger investigating gunshot
3 arrested after fight with Five Rivers MetroParks ranger investigating gunshot

Wesleyan MetroPark, located in the City of Dayton on Wolf Creek, features a paved trail featuring a picturesque railroad bridge and two nature trails. Prior to becoming part of Five Rivers MetroParks in 1995, the park was known as the Wesleyan Nature Center.

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago

Five Rivers MetroParks police arrested three people Sunday after a man reportedly tried to fight with a ranger who was investigating a single gunshot that was fired.

A ranger heard a gunshot Sunday evening at Wesleyan MetroPark, 1441 Wesleyan Drive, said Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

People in the park pointed out three suspects, including an 18-year-old with a backpack.

Child removals have jumped in Montgomery County: Why is it happening?

“The ranger ordered them all to the ground and all three eventually complied,” Hess said. “However, when the ranger went to detain the young man with the backpack in order to investigate further, he resisted and started to fight with the ranger.”

The other two people, an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile boy, reportedly got up and interfered with the ranger as he was attempting to handcuff the person with the backpack. As a result, a Signal 99, or request for officer assistance, was issued.

No one was injured during the incident.

All three suspects were arrested and a loaded handgun was found in the backpack, Hess said.

