3 arrested after fight with Five Rivers MetroParks ranger investigating gunshot

“The ranger ordered them all to the ground and all three eventually complied,” Hess said. “However, when the ranger went to detain the young man with the backpack in order to investigate further, he resisted and started to fight with the ranger.”

The other two people, an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile boy, reportedly got up and interfered with the ranger as he was attempting to handcuff the person with the backpack. As a result, a Signal 99, or request for officer assistance, was issued.