3 arrested, ‘large quantity’ of illegal drugs seized after warrant served in Dayton

Three people have been arrested and “a large quantity” of illegal drugs have been seized after the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and FBI SWAT served a search warrant in Dayton Wednesday.

In a release, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force said that the warrant was served on Benning Place in Dayton.

The task force said that detectives seized a large amount of fentanyl and fentanyl pills, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as a firearm.

Three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, the task force said, and will face federal drug charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the county and FBI task forces.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said, “Today’s operation is just one step in an ongoing effort to dismantle drug-related activities. We are committed to ensuring those responsible for these crimes will face the consequences of their actions.”

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is an organization of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that focuses on drug trafficking in Montgomery County and surrounding areas.