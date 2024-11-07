3 indicted in stabbing, fight that injured 2

Harber and Shells are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and Howard is due in court Nov. 21 for his arraignment, according to court records.

Dayton police were called around midnight Oct. 30 to a report of a disturbance and shots fired in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue. When they arrived they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old was punched and knocked unconscious, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“At least two guns were fired as evidenced by two different caliber casings located at the scene, a 9mm casing and seven .45 caliber casings,” the affidavit read.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Harber is accused of assaulting and stabbing the man, which resulted in serious injuries, according to documents.

During a search of the residences of Howard and Shells, both on Delaware Avenue, investigators reported finding a loaded .45 caliber handgun in Shells’ bedroom and a 9mm handgun in a closet at Howard’s home, the affidavit stated.

Harber and Shells remain held in the Montgomery County Jail.