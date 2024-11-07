3 indicted in stabbing, fight that injured 2

Crime & Law
Three Dayton men were indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury for their alleged roles in a fight last month during which a man was stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old was knocked unconscious.

Nathan Kyle Harber, 19, is charged with two counts of felonious assault; Tavion’te Nel’shon Howard, 24, is charged with having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence; and Dae’toine Amontaey Jamar Shells, 19, is charged with discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and carrying concealed weapons.

Harber and Shells are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and Howard is due in court Nov. 21 for his arraignment, according to court records.

Dayton police were called around midnight Oct. 30 to a report of a disturbance and shots fired in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue. When they arrived they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old was punched and knocked unconscious, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“At least two guns were fired as evidenced by two different caliber casings located at the scene, a 9mm casing and seven .45 caliber casings,” the affidavit read.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Pictured from left to right, Nathan Kyle Harber, Dae'toine Amaontaey Jamar Shells and Tavion'te Nel'shon Howard. Photos courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Harber is accused of assaulting and stabbing the man, which resulted in serious injuries, according to documents.

During a search of the residences of Howard and Shells, both on Delaware Avenue, investigators reported finding a loaded .45 caliber handgun in Shells’ bedroom and a 9mm handgun in a closet at Howard’s home, the affidavit stated.

Harber and Shells remain held in the Montgomery County Jail.

