4 charged after Beavercreek child reports ‘whoopings’

The child told a caseworker “whoopings” occurred anytime something went wrong and said the four suspects used a black belt, metal belt and brown belt to hit them, according to court records.

During an interview at Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center, the child said they received about 200 “licks” because they didn’t do their chores correctly about two or three weeks ago, according to a court affidavit. The child also reported that alcohol was poured on the injuries and that other children in the home were brought out to watch them get hit.

“Throughout the interview [the child] stated, ‘They abuse us, all of us,’” according to court records.

On Oct. 21 all four suspects were arrested and Greene County Children Services removed the children from the home, according to court documents. The suspects posted bond on Monday, and their next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.