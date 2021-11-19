dayton-daily-news logo
3 teens charged in fire that destroyed Huber Heights playground set

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

Three boys, ages 14, 16 and 17, charged Friday with arson and vandalism are accused of intentionally setting a fire last week that destroyed a playground set a Community Park in Huber Heights.

The charges, both felonies, were filed Friday afternoon in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, said Sgt. Brian Carr of the Huber Heights Police Division.

Huber Heights police and firefighters were called just before 1:20 p.m. Nov. 10 to the park at 5401 Chambersburg Road.

“Callers reported the mulch was on fire at one of the playground sets, which subsequently caught the playground set on fire,” Huber Heights police stated in a release.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the playground set “is a total loss,” police said.

Three suspects were reported fleeing from the scene.

Based on descriptions from witnesses, Carr said police were able to identify the suspects after reviewing surveillance video from surrounding houses, businesses and schools.

The next step is for the teens to be issued an order to appear for their arraignments, Carr said.

Jen Balduf
