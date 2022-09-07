4 arrested after 6 kilograms of fentanyl, thousands of pills seized in Trotwood

Four people were arrested on federal drug charges after thousands of pills and about six kilograms fentanyl were seized in Trotwood.
On Thursday, the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task executed a search warrant with the assistance of Montgomery County Regional SWAT in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue.
During the search, detectives discovered approximately 7,200 pills containing a mixture of methamphetamine and ecstasy, four handguns and a rifle, in addition to approximately six kilograms of fentanyl, according to a press release from the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force. An undisclosed amount of money was also seized.
The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force are continuing to investigate the incident.
