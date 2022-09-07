4 arrested after 6 kilograms of fentanyl, thousands of pills seized in Trotwood

On Thursday, the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task executed a search warrant with the assistance of Montgomery County Regional SWAT in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue.

During the search, detectives discovered approximately 7,200 pills containing a mixture of methamphetamine and ecstasy, four handguns and a rifle, in addition to approximately six kilograms of fentanyl, according to a press release from the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force. An undisclosed amount of money was also seized.