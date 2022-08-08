Moraine police chase ends in Kettering; 4 arrested

At 9 a.m. Monday, Moraine police began investigating a report of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from an Amelia Way residence.

Officers tracked the stolen pickup using its OnStar security system, Parish said, and found it headed south on Interstate 75 from Dayton toward Moraine. The truck got off the highway at Dryden Road and traveled north on Arbor Boulevard before turning south onto state Route 741, east on West Dorothy Lane across South Dixie Drive and then south on Southern Boulevard, police said.

OnStar disabled the truck’s ability to accelerate at the request of police, Parish said. When the truck turned onto Belvoir Avenue, the driver and three passengers got out and ran.

“In the process of chasing after the individuals, the truck continued to roll forward and struck the rear of a Moraine police car, causing minor damage to both vehicles,” Parish said. “No injuries were sustained.”

Officers arrested all four occupants after searching the neighborhood. The 18-year-old driver was armed with a loaded handgun when he was arrested, Parish said. The three passengers were minors. They were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and the driver was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.