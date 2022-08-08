BreakingNews
First monkeypox case confirmed in Montgomery County
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO's highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced Monday that it recently identified its first monkeypox case.

Monkeypox is a viral infection, but unlike COVID-19, the risk is low. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters. However, cases identified in the country appear more likely to only develop the rash, which can stay contained to one part of the body.

The Ohio Department of Health in June reported the first case in the state. As of Friday, 45 monkeypox cases in Ohio were among the 7,510 confirmed cases across the U.S. associated with this outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public Health is in contact with the ODH and the patient’s health care provider.

Close contacts will be notified by Public Health and monitored for symptoms. Some close contacts may be eligible for vaccination to help prevent monkeypox or decrease symptoms, the agency stated.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways, and can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. In addition, pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta, Public Health reported.

Touching items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids is another way monkeypox spreads. It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

