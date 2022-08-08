First monkeypox case confirmed in Montgomery County

Monkeypox is a viral infection, but unlike COVID-19, the risk is low. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters. However, cases identified in the country appear more likely to only develop the rash, which can stay contained to one part of the body.

The Ohio Department of Health in June reported the first case in the state. As of Friday, 45 monkeypox cases in Ohio were among the 7,510 confirmed cases across the U.S. associated with this outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.