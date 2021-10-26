Dayton police expanding cold case unit to solve crimes that are years old

Along with the new detectives, their work will now include sexual assault cases as well as homicides. The department will also launch a podcast to highlight unsolved cases with hopes of getting new information from the public.

“Victims of violent crime, to include their families and loved ones, are a top priority of our department,” Major Brian Johns, commander of investigations and administrative services, said in a statement. “We are making these changes in hopes of greatly impacting the way we investigate and hopefully solve cases that for years have gone unsolved.”