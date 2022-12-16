5 taken into custody in Kettering mail drop box theft

Johnson confirmed there have been four drop box break-ins since Thanksgiving, including the one reported Thursday night. Three of the thefts were reported at the East Stroop Road post office and one was at the Forrer Boulevard location.

“The people committing these offenses are stealing everything in the box. They will steal anything of value (checks, gift cards and cash) and the rest is just thrown in the trash or otherwise disposed of,” Johnson said. “Christmas cards will certainly not be spared and anything inside will be taken and the card will be trashed.”

However, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the blue drop boxes are still one of the most secure ways to transmit information.

“If customers are using USPS blue collection boxes we encourage them to place their outgoing mail in the blue boxes before the last pickup time of the day,” Nicole Lutz, spokeswoman for the Cincinnati Field Office, said.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been the victim of mail theft should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.