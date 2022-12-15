Kettering police say people should avoid outdoor mail drop boxes

“If customers are using USPS blue collection boxes we encourage them to place their outgoing mail in the blue boxes before the last pickup time of the day,” Lutz said, to make sure the mail is picked up that day.

Frank Albergo, the national president of the postal police officers association, said he sides with Kettering police on this issue.

“At this point, the postal inspection service can’t guarantee the security of the mail in the postal collection boxes,” he said. “A slice of Americana is being destroyed,” Albergo said of the thefts from the iconic blue boxes.

Letter carriers in the Dayton area have been robbed of “arrow keys,” which are universal keys that unlock the blue collection boxes.

At least six people have been arrested in connection to mailbox thefts in the area, and Lutz said there are active investigations into the mail theft activity.

“We are making progress in those investigations but at this time I can’t provide specific details due to maintaining the integrity of those investigations,” she said.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of mail theft should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 to file a report.