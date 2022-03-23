$5,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Huber Heights store

Early Friday morning two unknown suspects entered the Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pike through the side of the building and stole two guns before leaving, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the agency through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted through the ReportIt app or by visiting www.reportit.com. Information can also be shared with Huber Heights police by calling 937-237-3594.