dayton-daily-news logo
X

$5,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Huber Heights store

A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to a burglary at a Huber Heights Rural King on March 18, 2022, where two firearms were stolen. Photo courtesy Huber Heights Police Department.

caption arrowCaption
A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to a burglary at a Huber Heights Rural King on March 18, 2022, where two firearms were stolen. Photo courtesy Huber Heights Police Department.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
58 minutes ago

A $5,000 reward is available for anyone with information regarding a burglary in Huber Heights where two firearms were stolen from a Rural King.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the potential reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the burglary.

ExplorePolice seek 2 women accused of stealing dog from Dayton yard

Early Friday morning two unknown suspects entered the Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pike through the side of the building and stole two guns before leaving, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the agency through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted through the ReportIt app or by visiting www.reportit.com. Information can also be shared with Huber Heights police by calling 937-237-3594.

Huber Heights police and the ATF’s Columbus Field Division are investigating the burglary.

In Other News
1
Jury deliberates case of man accused of shooting father in front of...
2
Police seek 2 women accused of stealing dog from Dayton yard
3
McNamee appointed as Xenia Municipal Court Judge
4
Kettering KinderCare teachers assaulted, woman jailed
5
Two men indicted for Hamilton fatal shooting that was alleged robbery...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top