Police seek 2 women accused of stealing dog from Dayton yard

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of stealing a 2-year-old dog from its yard.
Chop, a Pomeranian, was stolen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Salem Avenue, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the two women or who know anything about Chop’s location should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
#HELPID - 2 females took dog from yard of a home in the 2100 block of Salem Ave. on Saturday 3/19 around 3:30pm. Dog is a 2y/o Pomeranian named 'Chop'— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 22, 2022
If you recognize the suspects or know anything about this crime, call 937-333-COPS or #MVCrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/RKLiCQR0zd
