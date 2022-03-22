dayton-daily-news logo
Police seek 2 women accused of stealing dog from Dayton yard

Dayton police are seeking information on two women who reportedly stole a dog from a yard on Salem Avenue. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
39 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of stealing a 2-year-old dog from its yard.

Chop, a Pomeranian, was stolen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Salem Avenue, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the two women or who know anything about Chop’s location should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

