911 call log: RTA driver shot trying to break up fight on bus

The three involved in the fight ran after the shooting, according to reports.

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said two suspects were taken into custody on East Sixth Street shortly after detectives were able to review high-quality video footage of the shooting from the bus.

The names of those shot was not released, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, police said.

The 911 call log indicated that police found one of the gunshot victims with a wound to the shoulder, and that another person shot is possible a teenage boy.

