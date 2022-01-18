3 shot, including RTA driver, during argument aboard bus; 2 in custody

“It’s a horribly regrettable incident. An altercation leading to a situation … actually did result in serious injury to several individuals, but very certainly could have resulted in someone losing their life,” Hall said.

#ALERT - There is an active investigation underway in the area of Third St. & Main St. in Downtown Dayton.

“There is an active investigation underway in the area of Third St. & Main St. in Downtown Dayton,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted. “This is currently causing some traffic issues, please avoid the area if you are coming into or leaving downtown, whether by car or on foot.”

The Wright Stop Plaza is closed as of 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Greater Dayton RTA. All buses will board and exit on Main Street between Second and Third streets until further notice.

