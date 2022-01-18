3 shot, including RTA driver, during argument aboard bus; 2 in custody

Three people were shot, including an RTA bus driver, following an altercation Tuesday afternoon on a bus in Dayton.
Dayton police and medics responded around 2:30 p.m. to the shooting reported in the area of West Third and South Jefferson streets.
“The initial indication is this incident started as an argument and physical fight on the bus and escalated into gunfire,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.
Two suspects involved were taken into custody on East Sixth Street and were to be interviewed by detectives. The bus driver and one of the individuals involved in the disturbance were among those to suffer gunshots, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, Hall said.
One of the people involved in the argument — who police said knew each other — pulled out a handgun. At the time, there were a few other passengers aboard the bus but it was nowhere near capacity, he said.
“It’s a horribly regrettable incident. An altercation leading to a situation … actually did result in serious injury to several individuals, but very certainly could have resulted in someone losing their life,” Hall said.
#ALERT - There is an active investigation underway in the area of Third St. & Main St. in Downtown Dayton.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 18, 2022
This is currently causing some traffic issues, please avoid the area if you are coming into or leaving downtown, whether by car or on foot. pic.twitter.com/kb8Tnqp7GH
“There is an active investigation underway in the area of Third St. & Main St. in Downtown Dayton,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted. “This is currently causing some traffic issues, please avoid the area if you are coming into or leaving downtown, whether by car or on foot.”
The Wright Stop Plaza is closed as of 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Greater Dayton RTA. All buses will board and exit on Main Street between Second and Third streets until further notice.
Wright Stop Plaza is temporarily closed as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. All buses will board and exit on Main Street between 3rd and 2nd streets until further notice. pic.twitter.com/GRdP7hLLnd— Greater Dayton RTA (@GDRTA) January 18, 2022
We will continue to update this story as more information is available.
