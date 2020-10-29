$950,000 bond set for man charged with murder about $10

James Miller, 57, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on multiple charges of murder and felonious assault. He is currently incarcerated inside the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

Prosecutors said in a release that Miller and the victim, 58-year-old Terry B. Young, had been metal scrapping when they began to argue July 8 in an alley behind Gebhart Street. During the argument, Miller allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Young several times in the neck, prosecutors said.