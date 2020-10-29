$950,000 bond set for man charged with murder about $10

A Dayton man accused of killing another person in a dispute about $10 had a $950,000 bond set against him Thursday.
James Miller, 57, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on multiple charges of murder and felonious assault. He is currently incarcerated inside the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.
Prosecutors said in a release that Miller and the victim, 58-year-old Terry B. Young, had been metal scrapping when they began to argue July 8 in an alley behind Gebhart Street. During the argument, Miller allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Young several times in the neck, prosecutors said.
“Miller then got into his vehicle and drove over the victim before fleeing,” prosecutors said.
Witnesses said Miller believed Young had cheated him out of $10, according to prosecutors.
Young was pronounced dead on the scene. He died of multiple stab wounds, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.
Miller was arrested Sept. 7 at a relative’s home in Haysi, Virginia, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office told Virginia media. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later was extradited to Ohio.
A next court date has not been filed in the docket of the case.