Affidavit sheds new details on Dayton triple homicide suspect found in Trotwood

The man called 911 at 5:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The dispatcher noted in the call log that the man “was barely coherent,” but confirmed he was one of the gunshot victims. He identified the shooter as a man called “Mont.” Within 51 seconds of making the call, he was no longer responding to the dispatcher, 911 records show. Not long after that the line went quiet.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

It was not clear which of the victims called 911.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that officers are continuing their investigation.

Explore Trotwood man indicted on weapon charges in Dayton triple homicide

In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police said they were able to locate evidence at the Morgan Avenue address.

“Inside the residence, we located .40 caliber ammo, same ammo as the casings located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Avenue, (marijuana) bagged the same as the marijuana located at 2654 N. Gettysburg and $4,690 in cash with same rubber bands around it as located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave,” the affidavit says.

The police also said they got more evidence after Humphrey was booked into jail.

“In listening to jail call, Humphrey admits the marijuana found at 220 Morgan Avenue was from 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave. and that he had been at the house,” the affidavit says.