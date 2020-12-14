Affidavit sheds new details on Dayton triple homicide suspect found in Trotwood

A statement of facts filed in the case that accuses a Trotwood man of shooting and killing three people last month says police located a number of items at a Trotwood home they believe came from the Dayton crime scene
Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., 41, is charged in Dayton Municipal Court with six counts of murder and six counts of felonious assault. The charges were filed Friday. He is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail without bond, according to court records.
Dayton police found three men shot dead the evening of Nov. 24 inside a house in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.
Humphrey was identified as the primary suspect in the homicides, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was arrested the morning of Nov. 25 at a Morgan Avenue home in Trotwood.
One of three men found dead inside the house at 2654 Gettysburg Ave. used his dying breath to call for help. “It’s a shooting,” he said. “Three people are shot.”
The man called 911 at 5:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The dispatcher noted in the call log that the man “was barely coherent,” but confirmed he was one of the gunshot victims. He identified the shooter as a man called “Mont.” Within 51 seconds of making the call, he was no longer responding to the dispatcher, 911 records show. Not long after that the line went quiet.
The victims were identified as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
It was not clear which of the victims called 911.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that officers are continuing their investigation.
In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police said they were able to locate evidence at the Morgan Avenue address.
“Inside the residence, we located .40 caliber ammo, same ammo as the casings located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Avenue, (marijuana) bagged the same as the marijuana located at 2654 N. Gettysburg and $4,690 in cash with same rubber bands around it as located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave,” the affidavit says.
The police also said they got more evidence after Humphrey was booked into jail.
“In listening to jail call, Humphrey admits the marijuana found at 220 Morgan Avenue was from 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave. and that he had been at the house,” the affidavit says.