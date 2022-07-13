AG Garland honors team that investigated Dayton mass shooting

Nine people were killed and 27 others injured before Dayton police fatally shot the 24-year-old shooter 32 seconds after the first shots were fired.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly in the hours and weeks after the shooting to determine whether the shooter acted alone, how he acquired the weapons and his motive through hundreds of warrants, subpoenas and interviews. They also gathered and analyzed forensic, electronic and physical evidence, according to a release issued Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.