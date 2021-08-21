Amount of Dayton-area people charged in the U.S. Capitol not surprising, political expert says

Other local people charged in federal court in Washington D.C. are Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, of Champaign County; Bennie and Sandra Parker of Warren County; Brandon and Stephanie Miller, of Bradford; Timothy Hart, of Huber Heights; Therese Borgerding of Piqua and Walter Messer of Englewood.

Caption Taken from a federal court affidavit, authorities allege Sandra Parker was with Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Donald Trump won Ohio with more than 3.1 million votes last November, garnering more votes than any other candidate in Ohio history and winning the state by more than 8%.

Data from the Department of Justice shows at least 28 people charged were arrested in Ohio — that’s the fifth most of any other state, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis.

Florida and Texas have had the most arrests in the country, 56 and 55 respectively.

Devine said Trump especially appealed to people who suffered economic losses over the years and who thought the political and economic systems weren’t working for them.

“It fits some patterns you might have expected in this area in recent years,” he said.

However, the number of local defendants is still a small sample size, Devine said, and therefore it’s tough to find a pattern or a cause.

Of the 10 people charged, four of them -- Watkins, Crowl and the Parkers -- are accused of meeting each other and communicating before and after the riot. Watkins and Crowl have been connected to the Oath Keepers.

The government says the Oath Keepers are a loosely organized group of militia members who believe “the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”

Also, the Millers are a married couple who were together, prosecutors say.

Caption In this photo taken from a federal criminal complaint filing, Brandon and Stephanie Miller are allegedly show in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Devine also pointed out that the former president’s call to rally was nationally broadcast, and the way people connect is different from years ago.

“The other factor is that so much of the radicalization as I understand it happens online, so that adds some layer of difficulty in determining the geographic patterns why is this happening in Ohio and the Dayton area, it’s a little different than if someone were gathering at some local house or lodge or something like that and having physical meetings,” he said.

Caption Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot: Walter Messer, left, is shown inside the U.S. Capitol and Therese Borgerding is shown on the Capitol steps holding a "Q" sign in images filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Arrests related to the Capitol breach by each state:

Florida 56

Texas 55

Pennsylvania 47

New York 41

Ohio 28

*Numbers provided by the Department of Justice.