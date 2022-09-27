13 Capitol riot defendants from southwest Ohio: Where do the cases stand?

Watkins has remained in custody since her arrest in early 2021.

Authorities said Watkins led the “Ohio team of Oath Keepers” during the Jan. 6 riot and used the moniker “Captain” or “Cap.”

Donovan Crowl

Donovan Crowl, 50, of Champaign County, is charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding (and aiding and abetting), destruction of government property (and aiding and abetting) and restricted building or grounds.

Prosecutors have said in court documents Crowl and Jessica Watkins are seen on a video inside the Capitol during the riot. They also accuse them and others of conspiring before, during and after the riot.

In March 2021, Crowl was ordered released from jail pending trial.

Brandon Miller and Stephanie Miller

A Bradford couple is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., Capitol riot agreed with a judge that they climbed through a window to get into the building and they knew they weren’t supposed to be there.

Brandon and Stephanie Miller pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading in the capitol and faced up to 6 months of imprisonment.

“Both Millers’ Facebook accounts contained multiple posts and conversations related to their entry into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Brandon Miller 20 days in jail and Stephanie Miller 14 days in jail. The Bradford residents also were fined $500 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.

Bennie Parker and Sandra Parker

A Warren County husband and wife were charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., Capitol riot.

Sandra Parker, 60, and Bennie Parker, 70, both of Morrow, were charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property (and aiding and abetting), obstruction of an official proceeding (and aiding and abetting) and restricted buildings or grounds.

The couple is still awaiting trial.

David Mehaffie

David Mehaffie, of Kettering, was found guilty of aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; and misdemeanor aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

He was found not guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting.

He is due back in court on Jan. 27, 2023 for sentencing.

Jared Samuel Kastner

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employee living in Beavercreek is accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during a riot on Jan. 6.

Jared Samuel Kastner, 24, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Kastner is an employee with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

He was arrested in Beavercreek on Dec. 8 after a search warrant was filed for his Glen Meadow Way residence. He has since been released from jail.

Kastner pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

Kenneth Duncan Massie

Kenneth Duncan Massie was arrested Feb. 8 on entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Surveillance video from the Capitol reportedly show Massie in a white cowboy hat in the building’s Crypt. Images found on a third-party’s social media account also captured Massie near the Senate Wing door and exiting an office, according to court documents.

Terry Lindsey

Authorities said Terry Lindsey was picked up from Piqua and driven to Washington D.C. for a political rally and then marched to the U.S. Capitol where he unlawfully entered the Capitol twice.

Authorities said Lindsey was part of a group that surrounded and taunted Metropolitan police outside the capitol and a group that confronted law enforcement inside. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lindsey was sentenced to five months of incarceration along with three years of probation by Chief United States District Judge for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell.

Timothy Hart

Timothy Allen Hart, 52, of Huber Heights, is charged in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, obstruction of law enforcement curing civil disorder and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Hart is accused of posting five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police.

Walter Messer and Therese Borgerding

Therese Borgerding of Piqua and Walter J. Messer of Englewood are both charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

Facebook records show images of Messer and the Borgerding from both inside and outside the Capitol building, according to records. In one photo, Borgerding is shown on the steps of the Capitol holding a “Q” sign.

