Bail set at $1.5M for Troy man accused of killing roommate

Bail was set at $1.5 million Friday in a Miami County court for a Troy man accused of the murder of his roommate.
Troy police said Sean Higgins, 25, of Troy, was interviewed Thursday in the disappearance of 25-year-old Easton Ho. Higgins is charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.
He pleaded not guilty Friday in Miami County Municipal Court and is being held in the county jail.
Police said they received a report around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from roommates that Ho was missing under suspicious circumstances from their home on Morning Glory Circle.
Detectives interviewed the roommates and Higgins admitted to the killing, Troy police Chief Shawn McKinney said in a statement. Ho’s body has not been found, he said.
“Roommates of … Ho reported that he had sent strange texts to them at 2:45 a.m. and failed to show up at work that morning in Miamisburg,” McKinney said. Police spent the day looking for Ho and notified other agencies to watch for him and his car.
Law enforcement officials in Kettering found Ho’s vehicle there around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Also law enforcement in Randolph County, Indiana, were assisting with the search, McKinney said. He said Higgins’ interview “led to key pieces of evidence being recovered.”
About the Author