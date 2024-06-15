Beavercreek man indicted on dozens of child sexual abuse material charges

A Beavercreek man is facing dozens of charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Donald K Sparklin, 66, was indicted June 7 in the Greene County Common Pleas Court on 23 charges of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to court records.
According to the court website, all the charges reach back to April 10, 2019.
Sparklin is scheduled to be arraigned June 21, and has been released on a $25,000 bond.
We have reached out to Beavercreek police and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for more and will update this story with any new information.
