Beavercreek police ID 2 juveniles as suspects in Walmart fire

Police identified two juveniles as suspects in a fire Monday evening inside Walmart in Beavercreek.

The Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department responded around 5:45 p.m. to the store at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. after staff and customers reported flames in the craft section and smoke throughout the store.

The store was immediately evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire was contained by the automatic sprinkler system and extinguished quickly by firefighters.

Beavercreek police identified two juveniles as suspects, but no further information is available, police said.