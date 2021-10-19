Blanche Street death: ‘We are investigating this as if it was a homicide’

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine Canfalone’s cause and manner of death, he said.

“There was definitely suspicious circumstances present and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide,” Hall said. “We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Canfalone’s demise.”

Police also are trying to find Canfalone’s minivan, but said it is not clear whether it was stolen. It is a green 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate HDV 3426 that has a busted rear window.

Anyone who has information on the minivan or the death is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS(2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP(7867).