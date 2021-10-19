dayton-daily-news logo
X

Blanche Street death: ‘We are investigating this as if it was a homicide’

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall identified 65-year-old John Canfalone as the man whose remains were found last week under suspicious circumstances in his Blanche Street home. His death is under investigation as a homicide, Hall said during a Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021, media briefing. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall identified 65-year-old John Canfalone as the man whose remains were found last week under suspicious circumstances in his Blanche Street home. His death is under investigation as a homicide, Hall said during a Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021, media briefing. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
28 minutes ago
Police identify man whose remains were found, seek info on his missing minivan.

Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man whose remains were found last week inside his home under suspicious circumstances as a homicide.

John Canfalone was identified as the man found dead around 2 p.m. Oct. 15 inside 818 Blanche St. after a woman told a dispatcher she had not seen nor heard from him in eight days and wanted police to check on his welfare.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton police, coroner’s office investigating man’s death

“Officers noted that mail had been stacking up in the mailbox and noticed an unusual odor coming from the home,” Lt. Jason Hall said during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

The officers entered the home with the assistance of the Dayton Fire Department out of concern someone may be in distress inside, police said.

“Homicide detectives responded due to some suspicious circumstances that were noted inside, and the investigation is ongoing,” Hall said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine Canfalone’s cause and manner of death, he said.

“There was definitely suspicious circumstances present and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide,” Hall said. “We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Canfalone’s demise.”

Police also are trying to find Canfalone’s minivan, but said it is not clear whether it was stolen. It is a green 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate HDV 3426 that has a busted rear window.

Anyone who has information on the minivan or the death is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS(2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP(7867).

A green 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate HDV 3426 belonging to John Canfalone is missing. The minivan pictured is not the actual vehicle that is missing.
Caption
A green 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate HDV 3426 belonging to John Canfalone is missing. The minivan pictured is not the actual vehicle that is missing.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

In Other News
1
Child rape suspect indicted, accused of using online game to meet...
2
Piqua man shot by Troy police arraigned; police identify officers...
3
Dayton man shot by homeowner in Perry Twp. home invasion pleads not...
4
Trial moved to next year for man accused in Warren County police...
5
Riverside man indicted in child rape case uploaded videos to internet...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top