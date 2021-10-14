dayton-daily-news logo
Circumstances of man’s death in Dayton under investigation

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
A man’s death is under investigation after his body was found Thursday afternoon inside a Dayton home.

Crews were called just before 2 p.m. to check on the welfare of a man in the 800 block of Blanche Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

”Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person at a home on Blanche Street,” Dayton police said.

The department said more information is expected to be released Friday.

