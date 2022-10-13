Bond $100K for ex-Dayton city employee convicted in corruption case accused of secretly recording teen

An attorney for Winburn filed a motion Thursday to modify or reduce Winburn’s bond. The Dayton Daily News has requested a copy of the motion.

He is accused of using the hidden camera to record the teen between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 24, according to his indictment.

The Vandalia Division of Police began an investigation after the girl, who is now 18, discovered the camera, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. The girl is known to Winburn, he said.

A case worker from CARE House Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center alerted Vandalia police that a teen said she found an iPhone with the camera facing out in her bedroom closet on March 22. The iPhone reportedly was inside a small box in a closet connected to an external battery, according to a Vandalia police report.

Police said they obtained the iPhone, two computers and a hard drive they believed were involved. On the computers they reportedly found “numerous” photos and videos of the girl in various states of undress in her bedroom and in the shower, all of which police believe were taken by hidden cameras. Several photos also showed Winburn in the bedroom where hidden cameras were placed, records said.

Winburn, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Huber Heights councilman, was convicted in February 2020 after he pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts. Other counts against him were dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose in July 2020 sentenced Winburn to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $8,500, which he paid in November 2020, court records show.