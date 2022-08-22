Bond $1M for Dayton man charged in sexual assault of woman with autism

Bond was set at $1 million for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism.
John Walter Morgan, 42, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for rape by force/threat of force, according to court records.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police were called Friday to a report of a sex offense involving a 19-year-old woman with autism that she said happened in the 20-block of Alberta Street.
The woman said she ran away from her group home and was walking to the hospital when she was flagged down in the 400 block of Warren Street by a man later identified as Morgan. “Mr. Morgan said to (the woman), ‘come on, live with me,’” and she went with him to his home, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, officers found Morgan outside Friday evening and he was taken into custody. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
