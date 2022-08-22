Bond $1M for Dayton man charged in sexual assault of woman with autism

Dayton police were called Friday to a report of a sex offense involving a 19-year-old woman with autism that she said happened in the 20-block of Alberta Street.

The woman said she ran away from her group home and was walking to the hospital when she was flagged down in the 400 block of Warren Street by a man later identified as Morgan. “Mr. Morgan said to (the woman), ‘come on, live with me,’” and she went with him to his home, according to the affidavit.