BreakingNews
Police find man’s body while investigating suspicious vehicle complaint in Trotwood
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bond $1M for Dayton man charged in sexual assault of woman with autism

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
23 minutes ago

Bond was set at $1 million for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism.

John Walter Morgan, 42, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for rape by force/threat of force, according to court records.

Combined ShapeCaption
John Morgan

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

John Morgan

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Combined ShapeCaption
John Morgan

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called Friday to a report of a sex offense involving a 19-year-old woman with autism that she said happened in the 20-block of Alberta Street.

The woman said she ran away from her group home and was walking to the hospital when she was flagged down in the 400 block of Warren Street by a man later identified as Morgan. “Mr. Morgan said to (the woman), ‘come on, live with me,’” and she went with him to his home, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, officers found Morgan outside Friday evening and he was taken into custody. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Police find man’s body while investigating suspicious vehicle complaint...
2
Man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape of Miami University student...
3
1 in custody after 911 callers report man with a gun in Kettering
4
Missing man’s ‘badly decomposed’ body was found in Dayton garage
5
OVI checkpoint tonight in Harrison Twp.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top