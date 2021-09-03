Bond $1M for Huber Heights man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old Dayton boy

Jamie Juan Abrams Jr., 18, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts each of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. All charges include three-year firearm specifications.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responding to an unrelated call on May 13 found a 20-year-old man bleeding from his head and yelling for help. The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another shooting victim inside, according to a Tuesday release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announcing Abrams’ indictment.