Bond $25K for man accused of firing gun during West Carrollton road rage incident

David Russell Lucas
David Russell Lucas

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
43 minutes ago

A judge set a $25,000 bond Thursday for a Moraine man accused of firing a gun at another car during a July road rage incident in West Carrollton.

David Russell Lucas, 32, was arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He is pleading not guilty to the charges.

The road rage incident happened July 7 on West Alex-Bell Road in West Carrollton, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

“The defendant fired a shot from his vehicle at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not struck, but his vehicle was,” Flannagan said.

A warrant was issued Monday after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Lucas. He was booked Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains in custody.

