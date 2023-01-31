Bond continued at $500,000 for Riverside father accused of child abuse

The daughter weighed approximately 10 pounds and the son was around 20 pounds, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said during a Friday afternoon media briefing.

The investigation started on Jan. 17 after Henry-Reed took the girl to a medical facility. The 15-month-old was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. She was severely malnourished and had a low heart rate, Heck said.

Hospital staff contacted Riverside police regarding potential child abuse. Officers obtained a search warrant and went to the parents’ residence in the 5400 block of Burkhardt Road, was Shade was with the 5-year-old boy. The boy, who was also severely malnourished, was taken to Dayton Children’s, according to the prosecutor.

As of Friday, both children were reportedly continuing to recover at the hospital.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Heck said Friday the prosecutor’s office is seeking custody of both children. Henry-Reed is pregnant with the couple’s third child, with the prosecutor’s office will also seek custody of once it is born.

Henry-Reed is also facing four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence. A representative from her defense team, Rion, Rion & Rion LPA Inc., said the investigation is just beginning and they will use everything they can to defend her.

Henry-Reed has the full force of the office behind her, the representative added.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.