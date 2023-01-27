Riverside parents indicted after children found malnourished; ‘Unacceptable in our community,’ prosecutor says

On Jan. 17, Henry-Reed took her daughter to a Dayton medical facility because the child was ill, said Heck.

The girl was immediately transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The girl was severely malnourished and had a low heart rate, Heck said.

Medical staff notified Riverside police of suspected child abuse. Officers got a search warrant and responded to the family’s residence in the 5400 block of Burkhardt Road where Shade was with the 5-year-old boy.

The residence was reportedly messy and smelled of urine.

An ambulance took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital, who was also severely malnourished, Heck said.

Both children also had unexplained bruising, the prosecutor said.

“This is just unacceptable in our community,” Heck said. “...It’s very difficult for one to believe no one else saw those children. It’s hard to believe that no one else — neighbors, family members — ever noticed these severely underweight children.”

The prosecutor’s office filed for custody of both children, who are recovering in the hospital.

“As horrible as it is, at least the children are safe now,” Heck said.

Henry-Reed is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which the prosecutor’s office will also seek custody of once it is born.

Bond was set at $500,000 for both Henry-Reed and Shade. As of Friday afternoon, Henry-Reed was out on bond and Shade remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Heck said his office is seeking to increase bond to $1 million for both the parents.

Shade is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and Henry-Reed will be arraigned Thursday.