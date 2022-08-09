dayton-daily-news logo
Bond $500K for Dayton man charged in 2-month-old son’s death

Bond was set at $500,000 for a Dayton man charged in connection to the death last month of his 2-month-old son.

James Kyle Gilmore, 31, was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, both felony charges.

Gilmore’s son, Kyle K. Gilmore, died July 29 at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The infant’s cause and manner of death are pending.

Dayton police and medics responded July 21 to an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive.

Medics began life-saving measures and took the baby to the hospital, where staff observed injuries consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit.

Gilmore, who was the only adult caring for the infant when he became unresponsive, said he did not know what caused the baby to become unresponsive, according to court records.

Dayton police found video from July 21 that showed Gilmore “taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” the affidavit read.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Aug. 4 against Gilmore.

He was arrested Monday by Dayton police and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

