Bond $500K for Dayton man charged in 2-month-old son’s death

Medics began life-saving measures and took the baby to the hospital, where staff observed injuries consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit.

Gilmore, who was the only adult caring for the infant when he became unresponsive, said he did not know what caused the baby to become unresponsive, according to court records.

Dayton police found video from July 21 that showed Gilmore “taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” the affidavit read.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Aug. 4 against Gilmore.

He was arrested Monday by Dayton police and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.