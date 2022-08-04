Dayton man charged in death of 2-month-old son

The infant died on July 29, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, the corner’s office told the Dayton Daily News today.

While investigating, detectives reportedly found video footage from July 21.

“Video revealed Mr. Gilmore taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” the affidavit read.

As of late Thursday morning, Gilmore was not in police custody, according to jail booking records.

We will update this story as more information is available.