Bond $500K for man charged in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Crime & Law
By
5 hours ago

Bond was set at $500,000 on Friday for a 24-year-old man accused of shooting another man multiple times last week outside a Dayton apartment complex.

Shaquille Rahiem Thomas of Dayton was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Thomas is accused of chasing another man around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 14 through the parking lot in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive.

“Thomas fired multiple shots at (the gunshot victim) striking him multiple times in the abdomen, back and leg. Witnesses reported hearing six to seven shots,” an affidavit stated.

Thomas left in a car captured on surveillance video leaving the complex after the shooting. The gunshot victim ran to a nearby apartment and told a woman that “Shaq” shot him and then he fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The gunshot victim’s condition is unknown.

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 16 when charges were filed against him. He was taken into custody Thursday morning by Dayton police and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, records show.

