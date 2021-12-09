Bond set at $50K for Middletown woman charged with robbery after purse stolen from driver

When they arrived at the apartment complex, the woman later identified as Gaba grabbed the victim’s purse and attempted to flee. During the struggle for the purse, the victim suffered minor injuries, and the suspect eventually ran away, police said.

At least two apartment residents were on scene when police arrived who corroborated the woman’s story.

During the struggle for her purse, the woman lost her car keys and her car was towed to her house in Lebanon.

Police found a Meijer receipt at the scene. They viewed surveillance footage from Meijer and were able to identify the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detective Trey Porter at (513) 425-7796.