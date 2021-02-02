Bond set for man accused of raping child in case uncovered in Butler Twp. hotel

A $500,000 bond was set Tuesday in a case that accuses a man of raping a child multiple times.
Jimmie Duane Ragland, 38, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with 22 counts of rape of a child younger than 13, four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13, one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence.
A next court date in the case was not filed in the docket Tuesday afternoon.
Butler Twp. police began an investigation when officers were called New Year’s Day to Motel 6 on Miller Lane after receiving a 911 call reporting screams coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
Police found a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who both suffered physical injuries, allegedly inflicted by Ragland, who was intoxicated, according to the release.
Both children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where the girl disclosed to hospital staff that Ragland sexually assaulted her numerous times since they moved to Ohio from Michigan in 2020, the release stated.
The Montgomery County Public Defenders Office filed a notice of appearance in the case this week. A request for comment sent to attorney Michael Pentecost wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.