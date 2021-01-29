Michigan man indicted, accused of sexually abusing girl, 12, assaulting boy, 3, and their mother

A 38-year-old Michigan man was indicted Friday on charges he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and assaulted the girl’s mother and 3-year-old brother.
Jimmie Duane Ragland, of Monroe, Mich., is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 22 counts of rape of a child younger than 13; four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; one count of felonious assault; two counts of endangering children; and one count of domestic violence, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
Butler Twp. police were called New Year’s Day to Motel 6 on Miller Lane after receiving a 911 call reporting screams coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
Police found a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who both suffered physical injuries, allegedly inflicted by Ragland, who was intoxicated, according to the release.
Both children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where the girl disclosed to hospital staff that Ragland sexually assaulted her numerous times since they moved to Ohio from Michigan in 2020, the release stated.
Ragland is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 1 arrest.