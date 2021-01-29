Michigan man indicted, accused of sexually abusing girl, 12, assaulting boy, 3, and their mother

Jimmie Duane Ragland, of Monroe, Mich., is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 22 counts of rape of a child younger than 13; four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; one count of felonious assault; two counts of endangering children; and one count of domestic violence, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Butler Twp. police were called New Year’s Day to Motel 6 on Miller Lane after receiving a 911 call reporting screams coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.