Brothers indicted on more than a dozen charges in double murder in Dayton

Clearly told officers Powers hit him in the face and the two started fighting over a gun on the floor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Cleary reportedly got the gun and shot Powers as Powers was running away.

“Cleary stated he shot him because he thought that Powers was going to come back with people,” an affidavit read.

Dean was reportedly standing at the bottom of the stairs when the shooting began and left the building and got into his parked car. Shaw, who also lived at the apartment, went outside and started shooting at Dean, according to court documents.

“Dean runs from his vehicle and is chased down by Shaw,” the affidavit read. “Shaw shoots Dean in the back of the neck, killing Dean.”

Shaw also shot and a third person inside prior to shooting Dean, according to court documents.

Shaw and Clearly are scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday.