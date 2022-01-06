2 charged with murder after 2 men shot to death in Dayton gunfight

“Cleary was able to get the gun and when Powers was running away Cleary shot him. Cleary stated he shot him because he thought that Powers was going to come back with people,” the document read.

Dean was standing at the bottom of the stairs when the shooting began. He left the building and got into the driver’s seat of his car parked outside, when Shaw, who also lived at the apartment, came out and started shooting at Dean, according to an affidavit.

“Dean runs from his vehicle and is chased down by Shaw. Shaw shoots Dean in the back of the neck, killing Dean,” the court record stated.

Shaw also is accused of shooting and wounding another man inside the apartment before he shot Dean, the affidavit stated.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said all of those involved are known to one another.

“The initial indication is that it is a disagreement about money and property that tragically escalated into guns fired,” Hall said during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing.

Caption Derek Edwards Shaw Sr. Credit: Montgomery County Jail Caption Derek Edwards Shaw Sr. Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail