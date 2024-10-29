Butler County woman sentenced to prison for shooting her infant granddaughter

On Tuesday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Harris to an indefinite prison sentence of 9 to 12 years in prison. She faced a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Prosecutors say the young victim, Myra, is recovering and doing much better than anyone expected.

“Last week the family provided an update on the child via GoFundMe social media: “Myra is unable to crawl or walk yet but we are working with her therapist every week including special equipment to strengthen her muscles where she cannot! Myra’s stander got approved and will now be using it at home daily to improve her health”

Harris shot the baby, then 6 months old, shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Lakota Pointe Townhomes on Dutchview Court. The two charges dismissed were in connection with alleged assaults on two other family members in the house.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation and court documents indicate Harris struck a person in the face with her fist and “broke down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times.”

Harris assaulted another person by trying to shoot them in the head at close range, “but missed,” then shot the child in the head while the baby was lying on a bed, according to the complaints.

Then there was a tussle in the bedroom and Harris dropped the 9-millimeter Ruger, which was discovered under the bed, according to sheriff’s office detectives.