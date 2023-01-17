Butler Twp. police investigate after video shows officer punch woman during arrest

The Butler Twp. Police Department acknowledged a video on Tuesday that shows an officer punch a woman multiple times during an arrest.
In a statement, police said the arrest happened on Monday, and that that the officer’s actions are under investigation “in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.”
The video showed two officers arresting the woman, but only one was seen punching her.
Police said the investigation partly involves reviewing videos from the cruiser and officers’ body cameras.
The department said it will release more information on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.
