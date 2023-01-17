Police: Suspect opens fire, injures 1, after argument at Oregon District food truck

The suspect was captured on video surveillance returning to the area on foot shortly after and approaching the front of the food truck line, Johns said.

“He pulls out a handgun with a laser sight and opens fire on the people in front of the food truck,” Johns added.

The suspect reportedly fired six shots, hitting a person in the leg.

Johns identified the suspect as 30-year-old TyShaun Wilson. He’s driving a gold or tan Buick LaCrosse. He is considered to be dangerous, Johns said.

He noted the shooting could’ve been a lot worse and resulted in more serious injuries, adding that the location brought up bad memories of the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting.

“This was senseless,” he said. “I mean he cuts the line, they say something to him, and he gets a gun and comes back and opens fire on them. It’s uncalled for for sure.”