Dayton will open 2022-23 season against OVC opponent
Butler Twp. police to give update today on shooting that killed 4

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago

Butler Twp. police and other law enforcement agencies will have a press conference today regarding a shooting last week that killed four people.

Butler Twp. will lead the press conference, but the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also will be present.

The press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. We will update this story as information is released.

Stephen Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, and his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, and Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15, in separate shootings late Friday morning at two homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Twp.

He was charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and having weapons while under disability.

Marlow was arrested Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. An extradition hearing was scheduled for today in Douglas County District Court.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, Marlow walked into the open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time, according to court records. He then walked into the home and shot Kayla Anderson several times before returning to the garage and shooting Sarah Anderson again.

He then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

