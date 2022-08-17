Man charged in 4 Butler Twp. shooting deaths now in Montgomery County Jail

A man charged with multiple counts of murder in the shooting deaths earlier this month of four people in Butler Twp. is now in the Montgomery County Jail.
Stephen Alexander Marlow signed documents Aug. 11 to waive extradition to Ohio.
He was booked at 5 p.m. Wednesday into the jail and could be arraigned as soon as Thursday. He faces aggravated murder, burglary and weapons charges filed in Vandalia Municipal Court and a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
