Butler Twp. shootings: 911 calls direct police to multiple crime scenes

Credit: Jim Noelker

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter held a press conference at the Butler Twp. Fire Station on Little York Rd. concerning the quadruple homicide | Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago

Multiple 911 calls placed in the minutes after the shooting deaths of four Butler Twp. residents this month directed police to multiple crime scenes in the immediate aftermath of the shootings.

The calls and initial incident report were released Tuesday afternoon by Butler Twp. police.

Four people were gunned down in a span of 6 minutes, from 11:30 to 11:36 a.m., at two houses at 7120 and 7214 Hardwicke Place, according to an incident report on the quadruple homicide.

The report identified a handgun as the type of weapon used on Aug. 5 to kill Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, and mother and daughter Sarah Anderson, 41, and Kayla Anderson, 15.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Kelly Brockman, father of Sarah Anderson and grandfather of Kayla Anderson who were both killed in a Butler Twp. shooting speaks at a vigil on Monday | STAFF/JI

Credit: Jim Noelker

Police first discovered the bodies of the Knoxes after officers who responded to shots fired in the area were waved over by a man who lived next door to the couple, the report stated.

“Two people have been shot,” the neighbor told a dispatcher. “My son heard gunshots, he came over to check them and they are laying … in their garage.”

Sally Knox was found on the ground and her husband was sitting in a lawn chair, slumped over, the report stated.

The neighbor told the dispatcher he wanted to help the Knoxes, but there wasn’t anything he could do.

“You did great, you did everything that you could,” the dispatcher told him. “You got us there, you got us there.”

Although the Knoxes were found first, another witness pointed to the Anderson home and told police the gunshots started there.

An officer spotted Sarah Anderson on the garage floor. Inside the house, the officer noted it appeared normal in the living room and foyer before he entered the kitchen, where he saw 15-year-old Kayla Anderson lying on floor.

One of the first 911 callers was a contractor who heard gunfire as he was driving. He is believed to have spoken to the shooter after he left the Andersons but before he reached the Knox house.

“A guy come out as I was driving by and asked me if I’m a (part of it) and I said ‘No, I’m not involved,’” the man told a dispatcher. “I heard three or four (gunshots) driving up the street, and then he come out of somebody’s garage right there at the corner, his vehicle was setting at the corner … and as I drove away I heard about four or five more shots.”

The suspect is 39-year-old Stephen Alexander Marlow, who lived with his parents around the corner from the victims in the 2600 block of Haverstraw Avenue. He was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, the night after the slayings when police there spotted the white 2007 Ford Edge he was driving.

Some of the witnesses were able to provide a description of the Ford Edge, a partial license plate number and of Marlow.

Stephen Marlow. Photo courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Stephen Marlow. Photo courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Stephen Marlow. Photo courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Marlow signed documents Thursday to waive extradition to Ohio, but it is unclear when he will return to face aggravated murder, burglary and weapons charges filed in Vandalia Municipal Court and a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Marlow was prohibited from possessing a firearm following a February 2020 aggravated menacing conviction. He also released a startling video on the internet after the shootings.

As of Tuesday night he remained held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Kansas, an online roster showed.

Tips helped lead to Marlow’s capture, and law enforcement officials last week asked that anyone with information about Marlow that may help the investigation to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

