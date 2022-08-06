4 killed in Butler Twp.: Details emerge on person of interest in Dayton area slaying

Two homes were surrounded by crime scene tape near the intersection of Hardwicke and Haverstraw. One of the homes, in the 7200 block of Hardwicke, shares part of a back fence with his parents homes that was purchased in 1999, according to county property records.

Marlow was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing in February 2020, stemming from a July 2019 incident in Vandalia. He was sentenced to five years of community control but that probation was terminated Feb. 9, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The FBI said Friday that Marlow had connections with Chicago, Lexington and Indianapolis. They asked people to call 937-233-2080, 1-800-Call-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov with info about Marlow.