Can you ID man who stole car at Speedway in Huber Heights?

A man who walked into a Speedway store Monday morning before stealing a woman’s vehicle in Huber Heights.
The man around 7:15 a.m. entered the store at 6385 Chambersburg Road, “and then quickly walked out and stole a person’s vehicle,” Huber Heights police posted on social media.
Store security images show the suspect is a bald man with facial hair wearing an untucked orange short-sleeved shirt.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Brian Carr at 937-237-3578.
