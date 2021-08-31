dayton-daily-news logo
Can you ID man who stole car at Speedway in Huber Heights?

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A man who walked into a Speedway store Monday morning before stealing a woman’s vehicle in Huber Heights.

The man around 7:15 a.m. entered the store at 6385 Chambersburg Road, “and then quickly walked out and stole a person’s vehicle,” Huber Heights police posted on social media.

Store security images show the suspect is a bald man with facial hair wearing an untucked orange short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Brian Carr at 937-237-3578.

